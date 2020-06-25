Sheila A. (Turck) Atkinson
Brooklyn - Sheila A. (Turck) Atkinson, age 83, of Brooklyn, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in her home with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Victor, with Father Corey Close officiating. Burial is in the Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn. There was a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the visitation and funeral mass. Memorials may be contributed to the family.
Sheila is survived by her husband Don; her children, Tim (Sheri) Atkinson, of Brooklyn and Angie (Darwin) Long of Marshalltown; seven grandchildren, Jason Long, Chelsea (Jason) Nobiling, Caleb Long, Kraig (Chris) Kriegel, Kellie (Brett) Strong, Kyle (Kelly) Kriegel and Kayley Thompson (Jared McCain); 13 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Terry (Elaine) Turck, of Oregon, Mike and (Loni) Turck, of Chicago, IL, Donnie (Jeannie) Turck, of Ankeny, Wayne Turck, of Emmetsburg, Cathy (Rick) Dale, of Armstrong and Jerry (Dora) Turck, of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; 13 siblings, Jeannie, Shirley, Mary Jane, Mary Angela, Helen, Alice, Margaret, Johnnie, Ronnie, Jim, Bobby, Marty and Thomas.
Sheila Turck was born March 4, 1937, in Emmetsburg, the daughter of John Henry and Bridget JoAnn (Mulroney) Turck. She graduated St. Mary's Catholic School in 1956. Sheila continued her education at Marshalltown Community College and received her degree as an LPN. She worked at the Grinnell Regional Hospital for 39 years. Sheila was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the St. Patrick's Altar and Rosary, in Brooklyn. She enjoyed cooking, baking, going to the casino and lottery scratch tickets. She especially loved spending time with family and attending the Turck reunions.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.