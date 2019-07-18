|
|
Sheila Barrett
- - July 14, 1949 to July 12, 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Mercy Hospice in Johnson. Beacon of light. Definition of love. She will live on in our memories and hearts. We thank her for being such a beautiful soul, teacher and inspiration. She was the love of Rick's life, our best friend, confidant, our number 1 fan, she was always the quickest to laugh and found the good in everyone. She will never be forgotten and will be missed dearly. We are grateful for the time we had together and we are happy that her next journey has begun. Loved forever by her husband Rick, her 4 children and their families. Shelly, Shawn, Sara, Aislinn, Todd, Crystal, Kalen, Jack, Nash, Pete, Audrey, Brooks, Sophie, Rhys, Thomas, Katie and countless others whose lives she touched in a beautiful, loving and humorous way. Instead of flowers please send donations to the MS Society.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 18, 2019