Sheila Marie Kelly
1956 - 2020
Sheila Marie Kelly

Altoona - Sheila Marie Kelly, 64, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Illinois on August 16, 1956 to Lowell and Kathryn Walker.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim Kelly; three children, Jeremy Kelly (Jill), Anna Kelly, and Adam Kelly; six grandchildren Brody, Casey, Charlie, Chloe, Allison and Mia; four sisters, Joanie Brewer, Diane Braden-Walker, Rhonda Carnes, and Dena Wright; and brother Michael Walker. She was proceeded in death by her mother and stepfather, Kathryn and Clarence Sample; father Lowell Walker; and sister, Debra Walker-Carnes.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church, 1401 1st Ave S., Altoona with a visitation beginning at 9:30am. Burial will follow services at the Altoona Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:30 AM
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
