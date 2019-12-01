Services
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Sheila Sadler

Sheila Sadler Obituary
Sheila Sadler

Grinnell - Sheila Sadler, 77, of Grinnell died on November 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 4th, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3rd, at the Smith Funeral Home, with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 Tuesday evening.

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
