Shelby Agan
Sully - Shelby Eugene Agan (38) passed away April 17 surrounded by loving family. Shelby was born and raised in Des Moines and was a 1998 graduate of Lincoln High School.
Shelby lived in Sully, Iowa with his wife of 14 years and three sons. He enjoyed spending time with family, Jeeping and fishing with his boys, telling jokes and talking to everyone. Shelby was everyone's friend, always making people smile.
Shelby was survived by his wife Alison (Vander Wilt); sons Kyler (13), Boston (11) and Merrick (7); parents Earl and Paula Agan; brother Shane (Heather); sister Shauna (Jeremy) Barnaskas; grandfather Robert Steinbach; parents-in-law Gary and Dee Vader Wilt; sisters-in-law Shawna (Ed) Goemaat and Robin (Darin) Morvant; brother in law Trevor (Janae) Vander Wilt; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Shelby was preceded in death by his grandparents Earl Sr. and Myrna Agan, and Mary Steinbach; and his great-grandmother Leah Newbury.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sully Community Church, 12559 S. 92nd Ave. E., Sully Iowa, 50251, and visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the same. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the "Agan Boys Education Fund" at First State Bank in Sully.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019