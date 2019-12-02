Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
West Des Moines - Sheldon Clark Erwood, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 30, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines with a private family burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Shelly was born March 5, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Milton and Hyla Erwood. After high school, Shelly enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March of 1946 where he served for two years. After his service, he returned to Poughkeepsie and worked for IBM. Shelly had a friend who attended Drake University in Des Moines, and he convinced him to give college a try. Shelly came to Des Moines, and, after four years at Drake University, he graduated with a degree in economics and finance and also earned a Master's degree. While attending Drake, Shelly met his future bride, JoAnn Clements.

Upon graduation from Drake, Shelly went to work for Central Republic Company in Des Moines. After thirty-five years, and several company mergers, Shelly retired from being a stockbroker and investment manager at age 60. Throughout the years, Shelly was a Shriner and a member of Kiwanis. He enjoyed hunting with friends and spending time with his family at his second home on Sun Valley Lake in southern Iowa.

Shelly is survived by two sons, Brent C. Erwood (Susan) of Leawood, Kansas; Gregg A. Erwood (Janelle) of Clive, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Patti Erwood of Atlanta, Georgia; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, JoAnn Y. Erwood, and his oldest son, Dr. Scott C. Erwood.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
