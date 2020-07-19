Sheldon Rabinowitz
Des Moines - Sheldon Rabinowitz passed away on July 17, 2020, at age 87. He was born on November 19, 1932, in Des Moines to Jacob and Rose (Zeichik) Rabinovitz.
He married his high school sweetheart, Roselind Pomerantz in 1951, while they were freshman in college. Together they had 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Sheldon graduated from North High in 1951 and the University of Iowa in 1954. After graduation he embarked on a career in Public Accounting, becoming a partner at Lybrand Ross Bros. & Montgomery in 1965, and then partner-in-charge of the Des Moines office.
In 1980 he became a partner in Haskins & Sells (later becoming Deloitte), eventually becoming partner in charge of Tax Services. In 1987 he moved to Miami to lead Tax Services for Deloitte's offices in Florida and Puerto Rico, and subsequently Personnel Partner as well. He retired in 1991.
Sheldon was a member of the Des Moines City Council (1972-1974), past President of the Des Moines Jewish Welfare Foundation, past President of the Des Moines Club and an active fundraiser in numerous other community organizations.
Sheldon was an ardent Zionist and believed in supporting his brethren in Israel. He became a member of the UJA National Young Leadership Cabinet and continued his activism and support of Israel and related organizations throughout his life. Sheldon found great fulfillment as a longtime volunteer and eventual international chair of the Israel Tennis and Education Centers.
Sheldon was an avid tennis player and helped his friend Bill Friedman bring indoor tennis to Des Moines in the mid-1960s. While an energetic competitor, he earned a reputation for being the best-natured loser in town. It was said that he "loved to play and hated to win."
He also enjoyed fishing and especially going after trophy fish in Canada, Alaska, or other destinations, where he made many trips with friends, clients, children, and grandchildren. Among his trophies were a 145 lb. tarpon, 125 lb. sailfish, 55 lb. king salmon, 44 lb. lake trout, 22 lb. silver salmon, and a 58 in. northern pike.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Stanley and Ronald.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Roselind, son Victor, daughter Julie Rabinowitz (Gary Marx), daughter Joy Argaman (Joshua Argaman), and daughter Elyse Rabinowitz (Jim Porter). Additionally, he had 7 grandchildren— Zachary Rabinowitz, Jacob Marx, Daniele Marx, Michal Ron (Omer), Dan Argaman (Roni), Hannah Pollack (Marshall), and Samuel Porter. Additionally, he had 4 great-grandchildren—Itamar Ron, Ido Ron, Gili Argaman and Guy Argaman.
The family wishes to thank Judith Conner and Marquita Johnson for their care and devotion to Sheldon and Roselind.
The family welcomes you to join the online live streamed graveside funeral service on Tuesday, July 21st at 11:00 am CT. The live stream will be available at www.IlesCares.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roselind and Sheldon Rabinowitz Family Fund at Camp Ramah Wisconsin.