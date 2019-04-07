|
|
Sheldon Shen
Des Moines, IA - Sheldon Shih Ta Shen's life quietly ended on March 31, 2019 with his beloved wife Martha by his side. Sheldon was born November 22, 1947 in Shanghai, China to Tony Chung Yu Shen and Rosedo Shou Hui Chang. He came to the United States at the age of 7.
Sheldon spent most of his childhood in St. Louis, MO with his father, stepmother Colleen and two brothers, Vincent and Anthony. He went to the University of Missouri and received a bachelor's degree in science. After receiving his graduate degree at the University of California-Berkeley, he had a successful tenure as a professor of Genetics, Development and Cell Biology at Iowa State University.
Sheldon is survived by his wife Martha; son Christopher and his wife Christine; daughter Molliarda and her husband Ron; daughters Camille, Natalie and Rachel; daughter Abra and her husband Ryan; daughter Elanni and her wife Jen; and his brothers Vincent and Anthony. His legacy will continue through his grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah, Rachel, Noah and Cody as well as Aria, Luke and Anna. Sheldon was remembered in a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his honor to the ACLU.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019