|
|
Shelley Pickering
Des Moines - Shelley Pickering, 65, passed away May 2, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Des Moines. She was born December 23, 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa to Phyllis and Robert "Tom" Stegman. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972 and went on to receive a degree from AIB. Shelley worked as a court reporter for ten years in Omaha, NE before moving back to Des Moines and working in accounting. She married Fred Pickering in 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shelley enjoyed spending time with Fred at various casinos and going shopping. She loved to sit out in the sun by the swimming pool and time spent with her dog, Toby.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; step-daughter, Ann (Mark) Dunahoo; grandchildren, Sophia, Grace, and Andrew; mother, Phyllis Stegman; sister, Sheila (Jim) Marlow; nephews, Jamie (Stephany) Marlow and Troy (Julie) Marlow; and many other extended family and friends. Shelley was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and nephew, Tristan Marlow.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019