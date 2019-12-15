|
|
Shelley Rae Reese
Shelley Rae Reese, 61, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Following Shelley's wishes, cremation rites will be a accorded and no formal services are planned.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Brian (Kim) Reese; daughter, Amanda (Brent) Lloyd; grandchildren; Carson and Addelyn Lloyd and Nathan Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Ouellette, Pierschbacher, Thomas Funeral and Cremation Care - Ankeny is caring for Shelley and her family. To sign a guest book or share a memory, please visit optfuneral.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019