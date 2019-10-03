|
Shelly Dee McKenna
Altoona - Shelly Dee McKenna, 54, of Altoona, passed away on September 30, 2019. A visitation will be held at Iles Grandview Park Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date.
Shelly was born on May 2, 1965, to Edwin and Diana (Snider) Young. She received most of her schooling at Hoover High School in Des Moines, but graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Later, she would receive her Paralegal Certificate from Des Moines Area Community College. She was most recently employed as a retail sales cashier with Dollar Tree.
Shelly is survived by her mother, Diana (Roy) Young; siblings, Sherry (Curt) Moore, and Ed (Helen) Young; her much-beloved children, Jaime (Aryn) Driscoll, Steven (Ashley) McKenna, and Skylar Daughenbaugh; adored grandchildren, Jayden, Authina, Aaliyah, Jackson, Kellan, and Malcolm; nieces, Danielle, Jessica, Peyton, and Laney; Nephews, Nic and Ryan; many aunts and uncles; her beloved support dog, Precious.
She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin Young; grandparents, Arnold and Gladys Young, Pearl Scott and Lester Snider.
Shelly loved her children dearly, and especially her grandchildren who brought her the greatest joy of all. She was full of joy and fun. She was smart, kind, and loved to laugh.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019