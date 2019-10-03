Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelly McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelly Dee McKenna


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelly Dee McKenna Obituary
Shelly Dee McKenna

Altoona - Shelly Dee McKenna, 54, of Altoona, passed away on September 30, 2019. A visitation will be held at Iles Grandview Park Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date.

Shelly was born on May 2, 1965, to Edwin and Diana (Snider) Young. She received most of her schooling at Hoover High School in Des Moines, but graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Later, she would receive her Paralegal Certificate from Des Moines Area Community College. She was most recently employed as a retail sales cashier with Dollar Tree.

Shelly is survived by her mother, Diana (Roy) Young; siblings, Sherry (Curt) Moore, and Ed (Helen) Young; her much-beloved children, Jaime (Aryn) Driscoll, Steven (Ashley) McKenna, and Skylar Daughenbaugh; adored grandchildren, Jayden, Authina, Aaliyah, Jackson, Kellan, and Malcolm; nieces, Danielle, Jessica, Peyton, and Laney; Nephews, Nic and Ryan; many aunts and uncles; her beloved support dog, Precious.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin Young; grandparents, Arnold and Gladys Young, Pearl Scott and Lester Snider.

Shelly loved her children dearly, and especially her grandchildren who brought her the greatest joy of all. She was full of joy and fun. She was smart, kind, and loved to laugh.

Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now