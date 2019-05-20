|
Sheri R. Howser
Richmond - Sheri R. Howser, 57, left this world to be with her love, Neal Howser, on May 2nd, 2019 from early-onset Alzheimer's disease in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by her mother, Francis Dayton; sister, Rosalie (Todd) Young; brother, Andrew Shoafstall; daughters Renee Fredregill and Rebecca (Casey) Blomberg; and a multitude of family members and loved ones. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the National , .
Published in Des Moines Register on May 20, 2019