Richmond - Sheri R. Howser, 57, left this world to be with her love, Neal Howser, on May 2nd, 2019 from early-onset Alzheimer's disease in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by her mother, Francis Dayton; sister, Rosalie (Todd) Young; brother, Andrew Shoafstall; daughters Renee Fredregill and Rebecca (Casey) Blomberg; and a multitude of family members and loved ones. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the National , .
Published in Des Moines Register on May 20, 2019
