Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Des Moines - Sherri Wallukait, 65, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on June 15, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Jeannine Dishman.

Sherri and Bill lived in and raised their children in the same house for 45 years. She was a stay at home mom until her children went to school full time. Sherri then went to work at Hy-Vee in the meat department for 18 years and eventually retired. After retirement, she worked at Chicago Dog and Deli, Hiland Bakery and Mr. Bibbs. Sherri enjoyed the sun and the beach, entertaining guests and hosting family functions. She will be remembered for her giving and selfless nature.

Sherri is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Bill; children, Joe (Ivy) Wallukait, Chris (Deana) Wallukait, EricaAnn Wallukait; grandchildren, Madeline Marie, McKayla Jo, Angel Dawn, Aryn Juanita, Dillon and Blake; great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Delilah; siblings, Robert (Paula), Dan (Dami), and Ron Dishman; mother-in-law, Lorene Dishman; brother-in-law, Dave (Debbie) Wallukait;, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter in infancy, Angel Dawn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will also be at the funeral home from 3:00 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, with family present from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to or Taylor House in loving memory of Sherri. A special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice and the Taylor House Staff.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 26 to July 28, 2019
