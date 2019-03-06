|
Sherry A. Wilson
Windsor Heights - Sherry A. Wilson, 74, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Merle Hay Funeral Home in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time at 3:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of your choice.
For condolences or questions please visit: www.iowafuneralplanning.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019