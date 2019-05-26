Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Sherry (Laeffler) Aller


1944 - 2019
Sherry (Laeffler) Aller Obituary
Sherry (Laeffler) Aller

Des Moines - Sherry Aller, 74, passed away on May 18, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Des Moines, IA on September 21, 1944.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger Sr.; children, Roger Jr., Tina Harper and Shawn Aller; grandchildren, Madilyn Aller and Aaron (Hannah) Aller; and great grandchildren, Finley, Payton, Riley, Kiani, and Alexa.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00pm, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th St., in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, on May 28, 2019 following the visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019
