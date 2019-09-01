Services
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
(402) 476-1225
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
Sherry Ann MacLean


1948 - 2019
Sherry Ann MacLean Obituary
Sherry Ann MacLean

West Des Moines - Sherry Ann MacLean, 70, of West Des Moines, IA passed away August 27, 2019 in Des Moines, IA. Born December 9, 1948 in Omaha, NE to Clarence Henry and Helen Marguerite (Terrill) Crow.

Sherry received her Bachelor of Science in Education and her Master's in Education at the University of Nebraska Lincoln where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She is a life member of the UNL Alumni Association.

Sherry taught school for over seventeen years at School District #145 in Omaha, NE. She married James MacLean on June 24, 1989.

Sherry is survived by her husband Jim; daughter Michaela (Michael) Moore, Ankeny, IA; son Zachary Adams, Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Madeline "Maddie" Moore and Michael "Gov" Moore, Ankeny, IA, Taylor Adams, Elkhorn, NE; step-daughter Megan (Brian) Kinkade, Creston, IA; step-grandchildren Zoe, Locklyn and Leo Kinkade, Creston, IA; sister-in-law Pat MacLean, Austin, MN; brothers-in-law Harry (Hulya) MacLean, Denver, CO; Jack MacLean, Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by her parents' parents-in-law James and Mary MacLean; brother-in-law Michael MacLean.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (9-7-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 'O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating.

Memorials to .

No Visitation/Cremation

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, 2019
