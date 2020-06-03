Sherry Koch
Cumming - Sherry Senta Holst Koch, born and raised in Walnut, Iowa, left us on May 30, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. At age 85, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Mansfield Koch, the love of her life. In her dependable way, she typed notes and thoughts to all she loved.
Because of Sherry, we are all inspired to love our friends and family and make everyone feel included and special. She was passionate about nature, music, animals, friends and family.
Her special loved ones were her children, Kevin Koch (Wife-Susan), Kelley Koch (Husband-Stephen Forrest), and Kimberly Koch Ludwig (Deceased Husband-Mark Ludwig, Current Husband-Kenneth Sprague). She had a very close relationship with all eight grandchildren. She leaves 5 great grandchildren.
Sherry's career as a Radiology Technician and later as the instructor for incoming students at Iowa Lutheran Hospital concluded in 1990. Upon retirement, Sherry and Jack traveled to many curious destinations around the globe, her favorite being Africa and the plethora of beautiful wildlife.
In lieu of flowers and to support her deep love of animals, a memorial can be made in her name to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa online at arl-iowa.org or by mail: 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50313
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.