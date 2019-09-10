|
Sherry Morrow
Urbandale - Sheryl Katherine "Sherry" Morrow, 72, of Urbandale died at Mayo Clinic on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at Iles Westover Chapel, Des Moines. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 13 at Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines. Burial will follow at the Waukee Cemetery.
Sherry was born on September 19, 1946 in Noblesville, IN to William and Rosemary (Roudebush) Fulton. She and Richard "Rick" Morrow were married on September 4, 1966 in Indianapolis, IN and made their first home in Cincinnati, OH. In 1972 they moved to Des Moines where they raised their two sons, Mike and Dan.
After graduating from Drake University with a BS degree in 1982, Sherry began her career at Principal Financial Group. She retired as Vice President of Information Technology after 20 years. She then joined John Deere Credit as Chief Information Officer, retiring after five years.
As a life-long Lutheran, Sherry was active in many congregations. Most notably she served as Congregation President for Lutheran Church of Hope and also led their first overseas mission trip.
Sherry enjoyed competitive bridge, golf, reading and socializing with friends and family. For the last ten years she and Rick made their primary residence in Venice, Fl.
Those left to cherish Sherry's memory include her husband, Rick; two sons, Mike (Mary) and Dan; four grandchildren, Katie, Samantha, Emma and Drew; and brother, Jim (Karen) Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Roger and a nephew, Peter Barrett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of Hope.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 10, 2019