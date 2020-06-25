Sherry Wimmer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Wimmer

Ankeny - Sherilynn "Sherry" Wimmer passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston at the age of 81. Memorial services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines with entombment at Resthaven Mausoleum in West Des Moines.

Sherry was born October 27, 1938 in Des Moines to Vasilli and Katherine (Steadman) Benderoff. She graduated from Des Moines Roosevelt High School and from Drake University where she earned a BA degree. She was a substitute teacher in the Des Moines Public Schools and was also very active in her political party. Sherry loved flowers and gardening and was a member of the Des Moines Botanical Center. She loved being a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Sara Group and was always charitable to others.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Ralph Wimmer. They were married in Des Moines on September 21, 1960. She is also lovingly remembered by her son, Richard and daughter, Michelle Wimmer-Sanders (Charles Sanders). She was preceded in death by her parents, Vasilli and Katherine (Steadman) Benderoff.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved