Sherry WimmerAnkeny - Sherilynn "Sherry" Wimmer passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston at the age of 81. Memorial services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines with entombment at Resthaven Mausoleum in West Des Moines.Sherry was born October 27, 1938 in Des Moines to Vasilli and Katherine (Steadman) Benderoff. She graduated from Des Moines Roosevelt High School and from Drake University where she earned a BA degree. She was a substitute teacher in the Des Moines Public Schools and was also very active in her political party. Sherry loved flowers and gardening and was a member of the Des Moines Botanical Center. She loved being a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Sara Group and was always charitable to others.Sherry is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Ralph Wimmer. They were married in Des Moines on September 21, 1960. She is also lovingly remembered by her son, Richard and daughter, Michelle Wimmer-Sanders (Charles Sanders). She was preceded in death by her parents, Vasilli and Katherine (Steadman) Benderoff.Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.