Services
Calvary Baptist Church Abc
606 E 9th St
Des Moines, IA 50309
(515) 244-6720
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Chapel of Des Moines
606 E 9th St
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Chapel of Des Moines
Sheryl Heston Obituary
Sheryl Heston

Des Moines - Sheryl Heston, of Derby, passed away on July 1, 2019 after a five year battle against cancer at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with her loving family at her side. Visitation for Sheryl will be held at Calvary Chapel of Des Moines at 606 E 9th St in Des Moines on Friday July 5th from 5 to 8 pm. Services will be held on Saturday July 6th at 10 am at Calvary Chapel of Des Moines. For complete obituary, please see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 4, 2019
