Surls Funeral Home - Iowa Falls
505 Stevens St.
Iowa Falls, IA 50126
(641) 648-9554
Sheryl Kusian
Sheryl Kusian


1939 - 2020
Sheryl Kusian Obituary
Sheryl Kusian

West Des Moines - Sheryl Kusian, 80, of West Des Moines, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away on March 30, 2020, at Legacy Point Assisted Living in Waukee. A memorial service will be announced at a later date with the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Please check www.surls.com for the future service information.

Sheryl Kay Kusian was born July 30, 1939 to Charles and Bessie (Ellingson) Swift at Ellsworth Hospital in Iowa Falls. She graduated from the Iowa Falls High School with the Class of 1957 and soon after graduation started her career with Northwestern Bell Telephone in the Iowa Falls office. Her position led her to Mason City where she reconnected with her former classmate, Douglas Kusian, and they were married October 22, 1967 at the First Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. They resided in Marion for a few years and then relocated to West Des Moines. Sheryl retired from the telephone company in 1992.

Doug and Sheryl purchased a vacation home in Clear Lake where they enjoyed boating and snowmobiling. Sheryl always had a joke to tell and was well known for her humor. She enjoyed friendships as well as her love for her lapdogs. Doug passed away in April 2015. In 2017, Sheryl and dog Toby moved to assisted living at Legacy Pointe in Waukee where she died peacefully on March 30, 2020.

She is survived by many great nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her many friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 5, 2020
