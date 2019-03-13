Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Sheryl L. Eckhardt

Sheryl L. Eckhardt
Sheryl L. Eckhardt

Ankeny - Surrounded by the love of her family, Sheryl L. Eckhardt, 71, of Ankeny, IA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Sheryl retired from Iowa Workforce Development in June 2010, after 26 years of service.

Survivors include husband of 30 years, Ed, daughters, Shannon D. Routson, & Alicia (Bob) Nardella, sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Routson, & Patrick (Christine) Eckhardt, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many friends and relatives. Sheryl will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Leland C. & Leona Mae (Brewer) Richardson, sisters, Sally J. Tonelli, & Diane (Jean) Goehry, brothers, Leland Richardson, Jr., Kenneth O. Richardson, & Jackie Richardson.

A celebration of life will be conducted by the family at a later date, yet to be determined.

Memorials may be directed to Taylor House Hospice in Sheryl's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019
