Sheryl L. Eckhardt
Ankeny - Sheryl L. Eckhardt, 71, Ankeny, IA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am, Saturday, April 27, 2019, NewLife Church, 6036 N.E. 12th Avenue, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327. A reception will follow the service.
Survivors include husband of 30 years, Ed, daughters, Shannon D. Routson, & Alicia (Bob) Nardella, sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Routson, & Patrick (Christine) Eckhardt, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many friends and relatives.
Memorials may be directed to Taylor House Hospice in Sheryl's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019