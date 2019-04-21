Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
NewLife Church
6036 N.E. 12th Avenue
Pleasant Hill, IA
Ankeny - Sheryl L. Eckhardt, 71, Ankeny, IA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am, Saturday, April 27, 2019, NewLife Church, 6036 N.E. 12th Avenue, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327. A reception will follow the service.

Survivors include husband of 30 years, Ed, daughters, Shannon D. Routson, & Alicia (Bob) Nardella, sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Routson, & Patrick (Christine) Eckhardt, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many friends and relatives.

Memorials may be directed to Taylor House Hospice in Sheryl's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
