Sheryl L. Fink
West Des Moines - Sheryl L. Fink, 57, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi in West Des Moines with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery.
Sheryl was born on February 21, 1962 in Greenfield, IA to Harlan and Mary Emory. She graduated from Valley High School in 1980. Sheryl married Rick Fink in 1982 and lived most of her life in West Des Moines. She taught adoption and foster classes at Lutheran Social Services and was an in-home day care provider for many years. Sheryl enjoyed camping, fishing, gambling, and spending time with her family and friends.
Sheryl is survived by her husband, Rick; six daughters, Jessica (Benjamin) Ivins, Jennylee, Jennifer, Amanda, Kristel, and Samantha Fink; sister, Sandra Emory; two brothers, Kevin and Kirk Howe; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to John Stoddard Cancer Center or the .
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019