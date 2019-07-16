Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaren's Chapel
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl L. Fink


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl L. Fink Obituary
Sheryl L. Fink

West Des Moines - Sheryl L. Fink, 57, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi in West Des Moines with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery.

Sheryl was born on February 21, 1962 in Greenfield, IA to Harlan and Mary Emory. She graduated from Valley High School in 1980. Sheryl married Rick Fink in 1982 and lived most of her life in West Des Moines. She taught adoption and foster classes at Lutheran Social Services and was an in-home day care provider for many years. Sheryl enjoyed camping, fishing, gambling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Rick; six daughters, Jessica (Benjamin) Ivins, Jennylee, Jennifer, Amanda, Kristel, and Samantha Fink; sister, Sandra Emory; two brothers, Kevin and Kirk Howe; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to John Stoddard Cancer Center or the .
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now