Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheryl L. VanZandt


1948 - 2019
Sheryl L. VanZandt Obituary
Sheryl L. VanZandt

Des Moines -

Sheryl L. VanZandt, 70, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, at the Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. Sheryl was born on October 11th, 1948 in Stuart to Marion Raffensperger. Sheryl graduated from Saydel High School and Kingsway Bible College. On June 20, 1970, she married Donald VanZandt. She was a member of the Cornerstone PC of God in Des Moines.

She enjoyed planting flowers and visiting the downtown farmers market.

Sheryl worked for Wells Fargo Bank for 24 years. Sheryl is survived by her husband Donald, and daughters Stacy (Sergio) Molina, Shana (Steve) Carreon; 5 grandchildren, Cecilia Guzman, Emily, Christian, and Evan Carreon, Alejandro Molina, and a great-grandchild, Carsen Blount. Brother Bill Raffensperger, Niece Megan Raffsenperger, nephew Brian Zegers, and her best friend Louise Clatterbuck. Sheryl was preceded in death by her Mother Marion, brother Jimmy, and her grandparents. In lieu of flowers, giving tree wish cards will be available at the service for donations to the Taylor Hospice House.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019
