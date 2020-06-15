Sheryl O'Malley
Johnston - Sheryl Lyn O'Malley, 78, passed away June 15, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. She grew up near Reasnor and then west of Kellogg on a farm. She attended rural schools until 9th grade when she went to Newton schools and graduated in 1959. She married Jim Neasham in 1960 (divorced 1984) and they had three sons, Scott, David and Dan. She moved to Des Moines in 1986 and worked at Mercy Hospital in Medical Transcription and then at Pleasant Hill Family Practice where she retired in 1998. On June 15, 1996, she was united in marriage to Bernard O'Malley. They enjoyed traveling, taking cruises and visiting other countries. They moved to Johnston in 2006.
Sheryl was an avid reader. She loved movies, playing cards, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was also a big fan of I Love Lucy.
Sheryl is survived by her husband, Bernard; three sons, Scott Neasham, David Neasham and Dan Gregory; sister, Marilyn (Bud) Langmaid of Newton; step children and their families, Christine Carlson, Linda (Mike) Rosenboom, and Daniel (Jenn) O'Malley; grandchildren, Taylor Carlson, Griffin, Sydney and Grace Rosenboom, and Jillian and Katelyn O'Malley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Dorothy Dorothy; her sister, Rita (Bob) Layton; brother, Steve Dorothy and step-daughter, Diane O'Malley.
Per her wishes, there will be a private family service followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Ministries of Des Moines, P.O. Box 862, Des Moines, IA 50304-0862 or Food Bank of Iowa, 2220 E. 17th Street, Des Moines, IA 50316. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.