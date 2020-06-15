Sheryl O'Malley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheryl O'Malley

Johnston - Sheryl Lyn O'Malley, 78, passed away June 15, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. She grew up near Reasnor and then west of Kellogg on a farm. She attended rural schools until 9th grade when she went to Newton schools and graduated in 1959. She married Jim Neasham in 1960 (divorced 1984) and they had three sons, Scott, David and Dan. She moved to Des Moines in 1986 and worked at Mercy Hospital in Medical Transcription and then at Pleasant Hill Family Practice where she retired in 1998. On June 15, 1996, she was united in marriage to Bernard O'Malley. They enjoyed traveling, taking cruises and visiting other countries. They moved to Johnston in 2006.

Sheryl was an avid reader. She loved movies, playing cards, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was also a big fan of I Love Lucy.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Bernard; three sons, Scott Neasham, David Neasham and Dan Gregory; sister, Marilyn (Bud) Langmaid of Newton; step children and their families, Christine Carlson, Linda (Mike) Rosenboom, and Daniel (Jenn) O'Malley; grandchildren, Taylor Carlson, Griffin, Sydney and Grace Rosenboom, and Jillian and Katelyn O'Malley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Dorothy Dorothy; her sister, Rita (Bob) Layton; brother, Steve Dorothy and step-daughter, Diane O'Malley.

Per her wishes, there will be a private family service followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Ministries of Des Moines, P.O. Box 862, Des Moines, IA 50304-0862 or Food Bank of Iowa, 2220 E. 17th Street, Des Moines, IA 50316. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved