Shireen E. Braman
Des Moines - Shireen (Cheri) Eileen Braman, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Shireen was born September 23, 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa to Glenn and Dorothea Lambi. She married Robert Braman on December 2, 1972 in Des Moines, Iowa. Her family was her pride and joy and she treasured every moment with them. She was very active in her church and taught Sunday School. Shireen served on the Corps Council at Salvation Army Church, from where she retired. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, reading, and was the family historian. She liked outdoors activities and spent time fishing and camping. Her fur babies held a special place in her heart.
Shireen is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Braman; daughters, Becky (Zac) Bollinger and Antonia Rees; grandchildren, Abby, Caleb, Maddy, Malachi, Bailey, Gabe, and Hannah; siblings, Kevin (Maggie) Lambi and Kim (Kirk) Whitlatch; nieces and nephews, Haley, Leah, Emma, Brad, Jason, Shawn and Eric; and many other loving extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Dorothea Lambi; and her brother, Robert Lambi.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be held at the Salvation Army Temple & Worship Center, 1326-30 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50314. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army in honor of Shireen. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020