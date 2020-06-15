Shirlee Jane Conklin
Shirlee Jane Conklin

(8-2-1934 - 6-4-20)

Shirlee was born Shirlee Jane Delong in Ravenna, Ohio and was the youngest of 12 children.

After graduating from Ravenna High she moved to San Antonio Texas where she met Robert Conklin and they were married in 1954.

Shirlee loved to laugh and had an infectious laugh, loved to dance, liked going to live concerts, and was known to visit Prairie Meadows a few times.

She is survived by her 3 sons-Bobby(Gaila), Steven, and Donnie(Kathy), 9 grandchildren and 8 great children.

Shirlee was preceded in death by Robert Sr., daughter Connie, grand daughter Tori, and all 11 of her siblings and her parents.

There will be a gathering of family at a later date.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
