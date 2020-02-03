|
Shirley A. Clark
Adel - Our mom picked a very special day to join her husband in heaven. Shirley Clark passed away peacefully at her home outside of Adel, Iowa surrounded by family on February 02, 2020 which is a Palindrome day. She grew up in and around the Des Moines, Iowa area. She married Jerry Clark, and they had four daughters, Pam, Jeri, Karen and Kathy. She was a co-founder of the Des Moines Mothers of Twins Club, Inc. She was the original owner and administrator of Adel Acres Care Center. She is survived by her daughters and their families which include six grandchildren and one step grandchild; five great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and one step great great grandchild.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8 at Westover Chapel followed by burial at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to WesleyLife Hospice, 4320 114th St, Urbandale, Iowa 50322 or AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport, 4002 Ash Street, De Soto, Iowa 50069.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020