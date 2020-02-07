|
Shirley A. Voumard
Des Moines - Shirley Anne Voumard passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 92. She had a long, full life, and remained active until the last year of her life. She was a beloved mother and grandmother to her two children and five grandchildren; there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She worked hard her whole life and loved her family very much.
Shirley was born on July 22, 1927 in Des Moines, IA to Glenn and Freda Schaff, the youngest of three siblings. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. She worked for many years at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, and retired early in order to care for her aging parents.
Shirley always wanted to please and to offer a helping hand. She made sure greeting cards were always sent and birthdays and holidays were celebrated. Despite a significant hearing loss and arthritis, she always maintained a positive and irrepressible spirit. She loved to draw and was especially creative with cartooning. She had a great love of animals, dogs in particular, and had several in her life that brought her much joy; and she loved to eat, especially desserts.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Albaugh of West Des Moines and her son, Greg (Teresa) Voumard of Runnells; grandchildren, Michael Voumard of Norwalk, Ryan Albaugh and Matthew Albaugh both of Pacific Palisades CA, Chelsea Albaugh of West Des Moines, and Bridget Albaugh (Katie) of Petaluma, CA; her nephews, Jerry (Deb) Cave of Gold Canyon AZ, Craig (Pam) Cave, Des Moines IA; and nieces, Janet Woolsey of Daytona FL and Theresa Schaff. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Freda Schaff; her brother, Donn Schaff; and her sister, Barbara Cave.
A memorial service will be held for Shirley in the spring when she will be buried alongside her parents at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020