Services
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
(515) 277-8700
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Davis Obituary
Shirley Ann Davis

Van Meter - Shirley (Fleming) Davis of Van Meter passed away on July 2, 2019 from cancer at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines. A celebration of life will be held from 4pm-7pm on Thursday, July 18 at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd in Clive.

Shirley will be greatly missed by those that survive her; daughter Rhonda Davis-Baldwin (Gary) and their children Casey (Kelly), Toni (Jose) and Tab and daughter Cathy Davis (Doug King) and their children Rebeque and Joe (Danielle), sister and brother-in-law Jean and John Sample, sisters-in-law Deloris Fleming, Donna Fleming and brother-in-law Dean Ramus. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

For full obituary, please log onto iowafuneralplanning.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
Download Now