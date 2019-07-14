|
Shirley Ann Davis
Van Meter - Shirley (Fleming) Davis of Van Meter passed away on July 2, 2019 from cancer at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines. A celebration of life will be held from 4pm-7pm on Thursday, July 18 at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd in Clive.
Shirley will be greatly missed by those that survive her; daughter Rhonda Davis-Baldwin (Gary) and their children Casey (Kelly), Toni (Jose) and Tab and daughter Cathy Davis (Doug King) and their children Rebeque and Joe (Danielle), sister and brother-in-law Jean and John Sample, sisters-in-law Deloris Fleming, Donna Fleming and brother-in-law Dean Ramus. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
For full obituary, please log onto iowafuneralplanning.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019