Shirley Ann Dunagan



Cape Fair - Shirley Ann Dunagan, 90, Cape Fair, Missouri was born March 1, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to William and Lilly Rush and departed this life September 3, 2020 in her home.



In 1957 she moved to Altoona, Iowa. She loved to travel and watch Iowa Hawkeye football. Moving to Cape Fair in 1994 Shirley became a St. Louis Cardinal fan. She worked for Lewis Tool & Die and was treasurer of the Cape Fair Cemetery Association for many years. Also, a past member of the Cape Fair Homemaker's. Shirley liked to play cards and go to the shows in Branson, Missouri. Once in a while Shirley and some lady friends would get together and go to the casinos.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Sr; her parents, William and Lilly Rush; two brothers and five sisters.



Survivors include her daughter, Sue Lewis and husband Harvey of Cape Fair; two sons, Bill Dunagan Jr. of Cape Fair and Dave Dunagan Sr. and wife Sue of Altoona, Iowa; a granddaughter; four grandsons; three great granddaughters; five great grandsons and a great great grandson and many friends.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Cape Fair Cemetery, Cape Fair, Missouri. Visitation will be Monday, September 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Westrip Funeral Home Crane, Missouri.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store