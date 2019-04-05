|
|
Shirley Ann Schuring
Newton - Shirley Ann Schuring, the daughter of William Lester and Myrtle Irene Welch, was born October 9, 1950 in Newton, Iowa. She graduated from the Newton Senior High School with the class of 1968.
Shirley worked for the Maytag Company in Assembly from 1969 until 1988. On November 6, 1987, Shirley was united in marriage with Harlan Lee Schuring. Shirley also had worked for the Iowa State Fair for twenty-five years and for Village Cleaners in Newton, for the YCC Day Care and for Rock Communications. Shirley and Harlan enjoyed spending fourteen winters in Alamo Palms, Texas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newton. Shirley enjoyed her many trips to Colorado, visiting friends and traveling with Miss Daisy.
Shirley went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, April 2, 2019 at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, Iowa. She was 68 years old. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harlan on April 27, 2014; her brother Dennis Dean in 1972 and a sister, Sheila Rae in 2005.
Those left to honor Shirley's memory include her two brothers, Bill Welch and Rod (Barbara) Welch; her sister, Nancy (Jac) Crutchfield; many nieces and nephews including Nicole Robson and Jaxon Robson; her step son, Rod (Bev) Schuring; her step daughter, Deb (Jim) Lindstrom; her five step grandchildren; her four step great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, LaDonna and Gorman "Pete" Rozendaal; her beloved church family; the Biehl kids; the Probasco kids; the Steir family and her beloved friend and travel companion, Miss Daisy.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Newton. The family will greet friends following the service, during lunch, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Jasper County Animal Rescue League, First Baptist Church, Christmas Courthouse Lighting Fund, Unleashed or Iowa River Hospice and may be left at the church or at Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 5, 2019