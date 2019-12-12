Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Sloan


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Sloan Obituary
Shirley Ann Sloan

Des Moines - Shirley Sloan, age 85, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter of Asa and Pearl Thompson on June 15, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa. Shirley retired from US West after many years of service. She attended East Side Church of the Nazarene. Shirley enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her longtime companion, Phil Smith; daughters, Linda (Bill) Edwards and Debbie (Winky) Brown; grandchildren, Craig (Jodi) Smith, Sherri (Kelly) Riggan, Troy Brown, Candy (Ryan Kennedy) Phipps and Kris Brown; 6 adopted grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Payton, Kylie, Kourtney, Bethany, Keegan, Karissa, Cody, Kyle, Zach, Jake, R.J. and Dalaney; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lucas, Reagan and Valerie; brothers, Dale (Sharon) Thompson and Gary (Connie) Thompson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Sloan; brother, Harold Thompson, sister, Beverly Thompson; and son-in-law, Pete Dodson.

Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Shirley.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -