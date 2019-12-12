|
|
Shirley Ann Sloan
Des Moines - Shirley Sloan, age 85, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter of Asa and Pearl Thompson on June 15, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa. Shirley retired from US West after many years of service. She attended East Side Church of the Nazarene. Shirley enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her longtime companion, Phil Smith; daughters, Linda (Bill) Edwards and Debbie (Winky) Brown; grandchildren, Craig (Jodi) Smith, Sherri (Kelly) Riggan, Troy Brown, Candy (Ryan Kennedy) Phipps and Kris Brown; 6 adopted grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Payton, Kylie, Kourtney, Bethany, Keegan, Karissa, Cody, Kyle, Zach, Jake, R.J. and Dalaney; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lucas, Reagan and Valerie; brothers, Dale (Sharon) Thompson and Gary (Connie) Thompson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Sloan; brother, Harold Thompson, sister, Beverly Thompson; and son-in-law, Pete Dodson.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Shirley.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019