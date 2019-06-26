|
Shirley Arvidson
Grinnell and formerly of Malcom - Shirley Arvidson, 82 of Grinnell and formerly of Malcom passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma. Burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma. Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Unity Point Grinnell Regional Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation. Holland-Coble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Jean Arvidson, the daughter of Fred and Helen (Freeborn) Harrington, was born on June 17, 1937 in Centerville, Iowa. She graduated from Montezuma High School in 1955. Shirley was united in marriage to Robert Worthy and to this union one son was born, Brian. Following Robert's death, Shirley married Ronald Arvidson on July 2, 1959 and to this union four children were born, Brent, Brad, Rod and Melinda. She was a homemaker before working as a telephone operator in Grinnell and Montezuma for several years. She loved socializing and worked many other jobs in retail which allowed her to be around people. Shirley enjoyed baking, writing news articles for several local newspapers, organizing music programs at assisted living and the nursing home, and shopping. She enjoyed watching parades, listening to live music in the park, getting her hair done and traveling with her husband, Ron. Shirley was a faithful member of the Malcom Presbyterian Church.
Her memory will be honored by four sons, Brent Arvidson of Malcom, Brad Arvidson of Iowa City/Brooklyn, Rod Arvidson of Malcom and Brian Worthy of Boulder, CO; one daughter, Melinda Arvidson of Sigourney; seven grandchildren, Ben, Andrea, Cassidy, Caleigh, Aliya Arvidson, Max and Amanda Worthy; a sister, Sandra (Paul) Van Roekel of Grinnell as well as nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Helen Harrington; and her two husbands, Robert Worthy and Ronald Arvidson.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019