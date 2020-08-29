1/1
Shirley Beakler
Shirley Beakler

Indianola - A celebration of life for Shirley Ann Beakler, 83, who passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Indianola Good Samaritan Center, will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Colfax Cemetery, Colfax, Iowa.

Survivors include her children, Linda (Gary) Brand and John Beakler; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be given in her name to Kiya Koda Humane Society or The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
