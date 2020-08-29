Shirley Beakler
Indianola - A celebration of life for Shirley Ann Beakler, 83, who passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Indianola Good Samaritan Center, will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Colfax Cemetery, Colfax, Iowa.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Gary) Brand and John Beakler; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given in her name to Kiya Koda Humane Society or The Alzheimer's Association
