Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Reformed Church
Memorial service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
1:30 PM
First Reformed Church
Shirley Boertje Obituary
Shirley Boertje

Pella - Shirley (Hoeksema) Boertje, 84, a deeply devoted church, RCA denomination, and Pella community volunteer, passed away Sunday at Hospice of Pella Comfort House.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil, two children, Bruce and Barbara, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial service Thursday, 1:30 pm, First Reformed Church. Family Committal Service will precede service Oakwood Cemetery. Public visitation without family present Wednesday, 4:00 to 7:00 pm, First Reformed Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020
