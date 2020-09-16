Shirley Bolton
Winterset - Shirley Bolton, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Azria Health in Winterset.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 21, at the Winterset Cemetery. Live streaming of the service will be available on Shirley's Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com
. Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Deb Perkins and Lisa (Gary) Smith; siblings, Arthur Hughes, Dorothy Kratzer and Roberta McBurney; daughter-in-law, Julia Bolton; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Claire and Beatrice Hughes; her husband, Don; son, Wm. "Bill" Bolton; granddaughter, Peyten Spencer; and 3 great-grandchildren, Hayden and Colebie Smith, and Chance Bolton.