Shirley Bolton
Shirley Bolton

Winterset - Shirley Bolton, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Azria Health in Winterset.

A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 21, at the Winterset Cemetery. Live streaming of the service will be available on Shirley's Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com. Memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Deb Perkins and Lisa (Gary) Smith; siblings, Arthur Hughes, Dorothy Kratzer and Roberta McBurney; daughter-in-law, Julia Bolton; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Claire and Beatrice Hughes; her husband, Don; son, Wm. "Bill" Bolton; granddaughter, Peyten Spencer; and 3 great-grandchildren, Hayden and Colebie Smith, and Chance Bolton.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Winterset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home -Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
