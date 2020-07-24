Shirley Bowman
Marshalltown - Shirley L. Bowman, 95, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Grandview Heights in Marshalltown, Iowa of congestive heart failure with complications from COVID-19. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Anderson Funeral Homes of Marshalltown have been entrusted with these arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed on Anderson Funeral Homes Facebook page at 10:0 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020.
Shirley was the daughter of Louis A. and Beatrice (Connor) Schlicht. She was born October 27th, 1924 in Marshalltown and attended Marshalltown Schools graduating in 1942 where she was voted as the most athletic female student in her class. She also attended State Teacher's College known now as the University of Northern Iowa.
On March 23, 1946 she was united in marriage to Robert H. Bowman in Marshalltown. They moved to Santa Monica, CA where Bob went to school and Shirley worked for the Santa Monica Outlook Newspaper in the classified advertising department. Returning to Marshalltown, she was employed by the Times Republican prior to starting a family.
As a stay at home mother, Shirley volunteered many hours in the community. She served on the boards of the Emergency Food Box, YWCA, Hospital Auxiliary, Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, the Deanery Council, St. Henry's Council and Parish Council of Catholic Women. She was a member of St. Francis Parish and St. Henry's PTA, St. Patrick's Study Club, Starpha Club, P.E.O., Chapter JU, Elks Ladies, and the Wednesday Bridge Club. She was proud to be a 60+ year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Shirley and Bob spent many years traveling especially to Wyoming for hunting and fishing trips as well as visits to their cabin near Douglas WY. Throughout her life, Shirley enjoyed knitting and in the late 1980's she and her sister opened the "Yarn Barn" to encourage others to join their craft. Every year she would give a hand-crafted Christmas ornament to each family member. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing golf, tennis, cards, and hosting many gatherings at her home. Shirley had been an active participant in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was known affectionately by "Mamo" to all.
Left to cherish her memory includes son, James (Patty) of Marshalltown; daughters Mary (Brad) Manatt of Urbandale and Cindy (John) Wise of Marshalltown; eleven grandchildren Julie (Brian) Batterson, Marshalltown; Michelle (Eric) Masterson, Overland Park KS; Robert (Stacey) Bowman, Arvada, CO; Drew (Tanya) Manatt, Johnston, IA; Catherine (Bentley) Hodges, Denver, CO; Joe (Alexandra) Manatt, Des Moines, IA; M. Jessica (David) Johnson, Denver, CO; Sara (Scott) Colvin, Denver, CO; Amanda (Chase) Boswell, Denver, CO; Christine (Sean) Hall, Minneapolis, MN; Megan (Nicholas) Catallozzi, Sauderstown, RI; 30 great-grandchildren; Lauren and Adam Batterson; Sam, Tyler and Mia Masterson; John, Brigid and Jimmy Hank Bowman; Brooklyn and Brody Manatt; Bryn, Hayden and Brooks Hodges; Theodore and Bode Manatt; Elise, Bryce, Paige, and Kendall Johnson; Alexis, Austen and Mason Colvin; Courtland and Maribelle Boswell; Madeline, Charlotte and Peyton Hall; Rocco, Hudson and Olive Catallozzi; four nieces, Miriam (Don) Quigley, Debby (Jack) Howard, Kathy (Dick) Wilkening and Elaine Bowman Favasole; and one nephew, Mike Bowman; and a sister-in-law Helen Bowman.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob; one sister, Betty Melcher; brothers-in-laws Jack Bowman and Dave Melcher.
The family would like to thank the staff at Grandview Heights for the loving care given to Shirley.
In Lieu of flowers in memorial may be directed to Emergency Food Box, 109 S. 3rd St. Marshalltown, IA 50158; St. Francis Catholic Church, att'n: Good Samaritan Fund, 107 S. 1st St. Marshalltown, IA 50158; Bob & Shirley Bowman Scholarship, % MCC Foundation, 3700 S. Center St. Marshalltown, IA 50158