Shirley D. Bubar
Des Moines - Shirley Dell (Akins) Bubar, 78, died on October 27, 2019 at Wesley Acres of complications from pneumonia.
Shirley was born on September 23, 1941, the oldest child of Manferd and Margaret Akins, in Fort Worth, TX, where she lived virtually her entire life. She graduated from Paschal High School and began working as a legal secretary in the law office of Donald C. Bubar.
Shirley married Gilbert Ramming in 1959 and had a daughter, Shelly. After her first marriage ended in divorce, she married Mr. Bubar in 1969, and together they had a son, Wallace. For over twenty years, she focused her attention on being a homemaker and devoted mother to her two children.
Later on, with both children grown, Shirley went back to work at Brite Divinity School at TCU, where she began in the admissions office and eventually became Executive Assistant to the Dean. She was known for her exemplary work ethic and warm, welcoming presence. She treasured the relationships she made over 18 years with Brite students, faculty, and staff.
In her leisure time, Shirley enjoyed reading, traveling, attending concerts and plays, walking in Overton Park, cheering on the TCU Horned Frogs and the Dallas Cowboys, and spoiling her beloved dog, Payton.
Being a mother and grandmother, however, gave her the greatest pleasure. In recent years, she especially enjoyed being able to attend her granddaughters' ballet performances, soccer games, choral concerts, and school programs.
In Fort Worth, Shirley had been a member of University Baptist Church and Colonial Country Club, and was a perennial board member of the Royale Orleans East condo association. In Des Moines, where she lived the past two years, she was a member of Central Presbyterian Church and PEO, and was active in the programs at Wesley Acres.
She is survived by her daughter Shelly Matcham (Sidney) of Poolville TX, and her son Wallace Bubar (Gabriele Albrecht) of Des Moines; granddaughters Vanessa Coomer of Grand Prairie TX, Magdalena Bubar and Sophie Bubar of Des Moines; step-grandson Landon Matcham (Kaprice) of Fort Worth TX; great-grandson Parker Null of Grand Prairie TX; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother and sister, and one great-grandson.
Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at Central Presbyterian Church of Des Moines, followed by a luncheon. A memorial service and burial will take place in Fort Worth at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory can be made to Brite Divinity School, TCU Box 298130, Fort Worth TX 76129.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019