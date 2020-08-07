1/1
Shirley Dooley
1940 - 2020
Shirley Dooley

Des Moines, IA-- - Shirley Mae Dooley passed peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 10 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home followed by burial at Berwick Cemetery.

Shirley was born on January 6, 1940 to John and Hattie Duff Fuller. Shirley was raised in Des Moines, IA, where she lived most of her life and raised her four children; Martine, Roxanne, Rebecca and Stephen. She graduated from Tech High School. With her love of learning she later went back to school at Iowa State University and earned her Bachelors of Science degree.

After 25 years of service, Shirley retired from working as a clerk for the Federal Courts system.

Shirley loved to cook --- her specialties were chicken & noodles, chocolate pie and oyster stew. She also loved to read, garden and shop. She was a wonderful woman and amazing mother.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Jean Furman.

Shirley will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
