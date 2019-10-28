|
Shirley Dyson
Des Moines - Shirley Eileen Dyson age 92, a resident of Wesley Acres Assisted Living in Des Moines, and formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away October 25, 2019 in Des Moines. Shirley was born August 5, 1927 in Comstock, NE., and is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Dyson, whom she married on June 12, 1949; father and mother Rev. A.O. Kenyon; brothers Arnold and Maynard Kenyon; and a stillborn granddaughter. Survivors include sons Steve(Paulette), James(Linda), Ron(Terri) Dyson, daughter Sandra(Barry)Briggs;11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister Natalie Livergood. Mrs Dyson was active in the Council Bluffs Goodwill, Ave B and Woodrow Wilson PTA, served a term on the Council Bluffs School Board, Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, assisted in voter registration and Red Cross Volunteer and Visiting Nurses. Shirley is a Registered Nurse and homemaker and a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, member of XI Beta Beta Sorority of Beta Sigma Phi, Epworth United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs and Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines. Visitation Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with funeral services at 12:30 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, 545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials. There will be a Memorial Service for Shirley at Wesley Acres in Des Moines at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2019