Shirley F. Davis
Pleasantville - Shirley Davis, 87 has returned to her love Bernard (Bernie Davis) on August 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Friday, August 14, 2020, with a visitation one-hour prior at Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue.
Shirley is survived by Rick (Anna) Davis, Carol (Wayne) Simpson, Von Davis; ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Rusty.
All Covid rules apply, please wear a mask. Service will be live streamed just prior to the service at www.ilescares.com
