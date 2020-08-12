1/1
Shirley F. Davis
Shirley F. Davis

Pleasantville - Shirley Davis, 87 has returned to her love Bernard (Bernie Davis) on August 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am Friday, August 14, 2020, with a visitation one-hour prior at Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue.

Shirley is survived by Rick (Anna) Davis, Carol (Wayne) Simpson, Von Davis; ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Rusty.

All Covid rules apply, please wear a mask. Service will be live streamed just prior to the service at www.ilescares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
