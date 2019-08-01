|
|
Shirley Fagan
Urbandale - Shirley Renie Fagan, 59, of Urbandale, Iowa, and formerly of Adair, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Visitation with family will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair, Iowa.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church in Adair, Iowa, with burial in St. John Catholic Cemetery, also in Adair.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 1, 2019