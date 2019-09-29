|
|
Shirley Galvin
On Saturday, September 14th, Shirley Galvin, 66, passed away after a courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) at her son Kevin's home in Littleton, CO.
Shirley leaves behind a legacy of friends and family including her husband Ric, her sons and their families. Kevin and his wife, Ami, along with their son Xander. Jason and his wife, Jenny, from Littleton, Co. and her children, Brooke and Dayton.
Shirley was born March 16, 1953 in Bloomfield, MO. She grew up in St. Charles, IL. the oldest of 7 children and attended St. Charles High School where she graduated in 1971. She continued her close friendships with several classmates through reunions and Facebook until she passed.
She attended Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS., where she met Ric. They were married on New Year's Eve in 1977.
Shirley moved to Des Moines and started working for Heritage Cablevision in 1980 where she was a respected member of the cable television industry, serving as president of the Iowa Cable Television Association.
She worked in hospitality, at the Kirkwood Lodge at Lake of the Ozarks, at DTN/FarmData, and in other customer service management roles. She completed her career and retired from the Principal Financial Group. She loved her co-workers and was committed to their success.
Shirley's interests were expansive. She loved to golf and was a member of Hyperion Country Club and the Executive Women's Golf Association (EWGA) for several years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed art and the Des Moines Art Festival, theatre, the Farmer's Market, traveling to the Lake of the Ozark's for the Female Festival, Rock Steady Boxing, training her miniature schnauzers, getting new creative designs on her nails, and dancing. She line-danced at Miss Kitty's for fun. She performed at the Iowa State Fair as part of the Miss Kitty's Dance Crew and at retirement communities around central Iowa with the Keepin' It Country Dancers.
She was always interested in trying new things, new foods, new books, enjoyed meeting new people, and was always able to see potential in people before they could see it in themselves.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Shirley's memory.
For details go to www.horancares.com. Click Obituries. Enter Shirley Galvin.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019