|
|
Shirley Irene Clarke
Pleasant Hill - Shirley Irene Clarke, 92, passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019, at her home in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Born to Frank and Hazel Dunbar, she was a beloved wife, to Morris Lee Clarke. She was a great mother, to her daughter, Bev, and son, Gary. She was a grandmother, a great grandmother, and her family was very important to her.
Shirley was an avid reader, collecting many books that she read and passed around to family members she thought would enjoy them. She said you should never be bored when you can read.
Left to remember Shirley include her daughter: Bev (Ron) Shivers, daughter in law, Melody Bernstrauch, grandchildren: Kelli (Mark) Gallagher, Kerri (Andrew) Minor, Jeremy Shivers (Andy Pollen), Sommer Torres, Gary Bernstrauch Jr., Sarah (John) Slagle, and Jorden (Lilia) Blanchard. Her great grandchildren include Trevor, Austin, & Kinser Gallagher, Dawson & Sawyer Minor, Amos, Angelina, Marco & James, Olivia Bernstrauch, Kalei & Finnegan Slagle, Juliana & Jayce Blanchard. Her sister, Linda Tollari of Des Moines, and her brother Arlo (Flossie) Dunbar of Council Bluffs. Shirley is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded into internal life by her husband, Morris Lee Clarke, her son, Gary Bernstrauch Sr., and her siblings, Joyce Dunbar, Audrey Crabbs, Delores Summy, Patty Tollari, and Judy Bohnet.
A special thanks to the caregivers at Courtyard Estates in Pleasant Hill, especially Tabitha Morales, who made Shirley's apartment a home.
A joint brief inurnment service will be held with Shirley's sister and husband on Friday, August 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at the West Linn Cemetery in Linden, Iowa, followed by a celebration of life at the Sleep Inn Banquet Room in Pleasant Hill, Iowa at 12:30 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the Ladies Prayer Group of Rising Sun Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill in appreciation of their many years of cards of love and encouragement.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019