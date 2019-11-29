Resources
Shirley J. Grandstaff

Shirley J. Grandstaff Obituary
Shirley J. Grandstaff

Des Moines - Shirley Joan Grandstaff passed away surrounded by her family on her 67th birthday, November 27, 2019.

Shirley was a faithful employee of K-Mart for 26 years, from where she retired. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed flower gardening and had a special place in her heart for all animals.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Kenny; children, Anna Grandstaff, Danny (Tina) Headrick, and Michelle Grandstaff; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Walker, Carolyn (Dave) Byrkett, and Craig (Joan) Cram; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.

According to her wishes, there will be no public services held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to A. Heinz 57, an organization that was close to Shirley's heart. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
