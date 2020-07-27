Shirley J. Larkins
Perry - Shirley J. Larkins, 67, passed away on July 20, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 13, 1953, to James and Virginia Stoker.
Shirley retired from Mainstream Living after more than 25 years of service.
Shirley is survived by her siblings, Linda Johnson, Debra (Dave) Kane, Kathy (Dale) Zimmerle, and George Stoker (Brenda Lundgren); caregiver and special niece, Rhonda Stoker; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia; brother, David Stoker; and her beloved cat and best friend, Spooky.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial following at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was held at the funeral home Monday evening from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Shirley.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
