1/1
Shirley J. Larkins
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J. Larkins

Perry - Shirley J. Larkins, 67, passed away on July 20, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 13, 1953, to James and Virginia Stoker.

Shirley retired from Mainstream Living after more than 25 years of service.

Shirley is survived by her siblings, Linda Johnson, Debra (Dave) Kane, Kathy (Dale) Zimmerle, and George Stoker (Brenda Lundgren); caregiver and special niece, Rhonda Stoker; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia; brother, David Stoker; and her beloved cat and best friend, Spooky.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial following at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was held at the funeral home Monday evening from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Shirley.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved